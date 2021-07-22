SureRemit (RMT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.57 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $19,869.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00040512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00103197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00140999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,410.09 or 1.00552512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

