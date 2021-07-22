SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.13. SurgePays shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 108,016 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13.

About SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in the United States. It offers discounted and free wireless services for federal programs, such as SNAP (EBT) and Medicaid; subsidized wireless service to qualifying low income customers; repaid wireless plans with talk, text, and 4G LTE data; and client acquisition and retention services for attorneys and law firms by operating digital marketing campaigns.

