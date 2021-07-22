Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Down 5.9%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.34 and last traded at $56.34. Approximately 9,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 389,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

SGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,505,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.