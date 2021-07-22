Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,800.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,495.08.

Shares of SHOP traded up $12.99 on Thursday, hitting $1,582.35. 45,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,901. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $196.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.09, a P/E/G ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,351.98. Shopify has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,587.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

