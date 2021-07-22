SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.61 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share.

Shares of SIVB traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $569.32. 284,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.01. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $217.23 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

