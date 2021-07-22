SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

Shares of SIVB opened at $574.00 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $217.23 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $568.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

