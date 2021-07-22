Swap (XWP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $93.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Swap has a market capitalization of $311,530.45 and approximately $93.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swap has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00041220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00105932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00143192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,636.29 or 1.00023896 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,631,992 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

