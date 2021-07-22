Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BIOVF has been the topic of several other reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SEB Equities cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of BIOVF stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $436.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.