SwftCoin (SWFTC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.77 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.03 or 0.00877473 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

