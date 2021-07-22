Sylo (SYLO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.46 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Sylo has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $121,934.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

