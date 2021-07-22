SYNC Network Trading Down 10.2% This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $3,876.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00446408 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002817 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.62 or 0.01390253 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000234 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,160,240 coins and its circulating supply is 119,793,159 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

