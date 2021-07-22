Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SYF traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,416,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.97. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

