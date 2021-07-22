SynLev Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. SynLev has a total market capitalization of $60,238.78 and $17,846.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SynLev coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SynLev has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SynLev alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.77 or 0.00882343 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About SynLev

SynLev (CRYPTO:SYN) is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

SynLev Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SynLev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SynLev and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.