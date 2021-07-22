SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $34,134.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.07. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.84.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 186,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

