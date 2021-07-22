Syscoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.04 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $72.53 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00371336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 615,984,784 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

