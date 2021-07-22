T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 577.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725,226 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.16% of T-Mobile US worth $253,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.96.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.46. 84,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

