T-Mobile US (TMUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile US to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TMUS opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $104.00 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.96.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

