Tael Hits Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $5.22, $13.96, $7.20 and $10.00. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.19 or 0.00883426 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.11, $6.32, $45.75, $34.91, $24.72, $62.56, $7.20, $10.00, $119.16, $4.92, $13.96 and $5.22. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.