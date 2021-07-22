Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading 0.3% Higher

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €14.10 ($16.59) and last traded at €14.00 ($16.47). 43,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.96 ($16.42).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Takkt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.88 ($17.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $918.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €13.72.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

