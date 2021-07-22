Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 2.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Target by 129.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.48. 52,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,300. The company has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.00 and a 52 week high of $256.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

