Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $148.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. On average, analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TARO opened at $70.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.94. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

