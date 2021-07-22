Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $346,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

