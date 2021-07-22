Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/21/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

7/19/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

7/2/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

7/1/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,234. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $346,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

