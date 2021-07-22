Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

