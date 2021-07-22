TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TC Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,440,839,000 after buying an additional 2,050,610 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in TC Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,365,000 after buying an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in TC Energy by 498.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after buying an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TC Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,139,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,431,000 after buying an additional 1,206,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 36.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,830,000 after buying an additional 2,474,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

NYSE:TRP opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

