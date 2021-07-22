TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 156.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 766,450 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of TC Energy worth $57,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP opened at $48.47 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

