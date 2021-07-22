TC Energy (TRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of C$0.98 per share for the quarter.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter.

TSE TRP opened at C$60.91 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$62.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.31%.

In other TC Energy news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at C$226,464.02. Insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.13.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

