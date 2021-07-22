TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

TCRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.32. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 560.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

