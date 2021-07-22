TD Securities Raises Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$18.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MLLGF stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216. Mullen Group has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $11.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.