TD Securities Upgrades Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) to “Buy”

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Martinrea International stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70.
Martinrea International Company Profile
