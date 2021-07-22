TD Securities Upgrades Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) to “Buy”

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Martinrea International stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

