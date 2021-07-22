TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is Gramercy Funds Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Gramercy Funds Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. TechnipFMC accounts for 0.3% of Gramercy Funds Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gramercy Funds Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.48. 102,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,084,832. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

