Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at National Bank Financial

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s current price.

TCS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Tecsys from C$49.30 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Tecsys alerts:

TCS traded up C$0.61 on Thursday, reaching C$49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,835. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$723.94 million and a P/E ratio of 101.57. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$25.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.58.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.