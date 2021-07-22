Tecsys (TSE:TCS) PT Raised to C$55.00 at National Bankshares

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.30 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCS. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$55.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TCS stock traded up C$0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$50.20. 19,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.91. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$25.75 and a 12-month high of C$66.58. The firm has a market cap of C$728.15 million and a PE ratio of 102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

