Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 41,107 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.26% of Teledyne Technologies worth $40,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $442.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $422.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $298.78 and a 1-year high of $457.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

