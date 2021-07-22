Tellor (TRB) Hits Market Capitalization of $57.05 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $57.05 million and $24.38 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $32.22 or 0.00099656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $278.19 or 0.00860504 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,849,794 coins and its circulating supply is 1,770,875 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

