Teloscoin (TELOS) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Teloscoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Teloscoin has a market cap of $386,599.00 and $419.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00033900 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.06 or 0.00248736 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00034781 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013560 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

