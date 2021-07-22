TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$27.91. TELUS shares last traded at C$27.64, with a volume of 1,515,126 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.42.

Get TELUS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.49. The company has a market cap of C$37.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. TELUS’s payout ratio is 132.26%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.