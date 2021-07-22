Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of TMSNY stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.91. 4,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,428. Temenos has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.04.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

