Tempur Sealy International (TPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Tempur Sealy International has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.500-2.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.50-2.70 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TPX opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,485 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,618. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPX. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

