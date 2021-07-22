Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Kingstown Capital Management L.P.

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises about 2.1% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,253 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,167 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,520 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,664,000 after purchasing an additional 885,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TME stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 197,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,993,925. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

