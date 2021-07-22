Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,022 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,679,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247,098 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.