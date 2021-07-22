Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,321 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $72.25 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.