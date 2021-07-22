TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires Shares of 350,000 North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 3.17% of North Atlantic Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,958,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,473,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000.

Shares of NAAC stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,562. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

