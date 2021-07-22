TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys New Position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMGMU. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,491,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,113,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,853,000.

Priveterra Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,740. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

