TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $2.53 Million in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:SRNGU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,101. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.