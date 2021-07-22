TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $2.97 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBCPU. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $24,725,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $21,870,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $11,680,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $11,077,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $9,890,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 4,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,628. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

