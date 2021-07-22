TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $2.99 Million in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 301,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $99,000. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOREU remained flat at $$10.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,737. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

