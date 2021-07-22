TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $4.86 Million in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.97% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $20,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $18,964,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $17,010,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $9,728,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $9,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ:SNRH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,656. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.