TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLAMU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLAMU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

