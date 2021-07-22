TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRWAU. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $4,930,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,480,000.

Get PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRWAU remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.22.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.